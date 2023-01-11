Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.01

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Weatherford International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.