Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.92. Tremor International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2,541 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Raymond James cut Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

