Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.26

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 16150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,882 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

