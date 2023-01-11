Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.59. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 858 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Couchbase Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

