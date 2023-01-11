SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.65. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.