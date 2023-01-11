SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.65. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.