Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.04

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.04 and last traded at $167.85, with a volume of 1079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.