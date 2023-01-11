LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.57. LexinFintech shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 96,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 36.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.