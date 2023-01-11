LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.10. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price objective on the stock.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
