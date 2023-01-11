The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.39

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $296,510 and sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.