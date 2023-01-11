Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.38. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.