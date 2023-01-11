MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 140 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

