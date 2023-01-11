Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,561 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Rush Street Interactive worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $67,333.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.