Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.76% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,466,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $121,506.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,331 shares of company stock worth $689,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
