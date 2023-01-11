Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,190 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

