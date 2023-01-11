Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $286.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $547.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

