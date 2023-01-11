Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $335.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.43. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

