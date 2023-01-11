Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 226,245 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.26% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 505,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 225,175 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 191.34%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Stories

