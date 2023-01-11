Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 10,540 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $244.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.