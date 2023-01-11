Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.