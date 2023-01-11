Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.75 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.2 %

IR stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.