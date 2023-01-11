Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,729 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,729 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

