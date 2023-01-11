Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,381 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.