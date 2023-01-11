Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.75 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $331.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.69 and a 200-day moving average of $301.26. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.88.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

