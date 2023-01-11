Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399,376 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

