Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 629.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
