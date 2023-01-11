Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,410 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

