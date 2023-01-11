Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker stock opened at $263.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

