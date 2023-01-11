FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
FOX Stock Up 2.0 %
FOX stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
