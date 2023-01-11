FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

FOX stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

