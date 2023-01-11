Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $101.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

