DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.