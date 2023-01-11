CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

CRWD opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

