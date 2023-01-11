Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.64 $270.19 million $1.08 20.05 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 6.07 $137.18 million $0.63 23.08

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 273.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 27.25% 11.81% 3.91% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 17.90% 7.41% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

