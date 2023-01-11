Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Jade Art Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.43 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -18.09 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jade Art Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Technical Consultants and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.01%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Jade Art Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Jade Art Group

(Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.