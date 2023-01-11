ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.