Analyzing CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.45 $250,000.00 $0.12 14.33

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -112.46% -146.05% -23.47% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 14.92% 26.05% 6.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

