Contrasting Leonardo DRS (DRS) and The Competition

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Leonardo DRS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Leonardo DRS Competitors -126.58% -15.40% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leonardo DRS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leonardo DRS Competitors 39 359 365 20 2.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than its competitors.

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million $25.07 million 6.79 Leonardo DRS Competitors $4.83 billion $265.96 million 7.72

Leonardo DRS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

