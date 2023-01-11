Comparing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential upside of 42.00%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 22.22 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -10.03 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 661.58 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.63

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

