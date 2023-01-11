Comparing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 12.56 $409.99 million $2.52 31.89

Analyst Ratings

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 W. P. Carey 0 2 4 0 2.67

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey 33.70% 6.17% 3.04%

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

