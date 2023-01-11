SVB Leerink Comments on Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

IPSC has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.67 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

