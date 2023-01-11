Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $104.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $290.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

