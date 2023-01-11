FY2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

