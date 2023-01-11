Financial Survey: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 3.28 $110.08 million $1.90 11.49

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 26.95% 8.52% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.