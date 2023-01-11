HC Wainwright Increases Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.20% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

DAWN stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,343,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,178 shares of company stock worth $2,458,187. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

