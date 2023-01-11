Comparing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.97 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.51 Berry $544.95 million 1.14 -$15.54 million $2.26 3.58

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93% Berry 20.07% 22.21% 10.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Amplify Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Berry has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Berry beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

