Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Critical Analysis

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.29 -$81.30 million $4.80 4.66 Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Alpine Summit Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific.

This table compares Par Pacific and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97% Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Alpine Summit Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.