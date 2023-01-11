Analyzing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Catalent has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 3 5 0 2.63 I-Mab 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Catalent and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Catalent currently has a consensus price target of $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 585.71%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Catalent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalent and I-Mab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $4.83 billion 1.79 $503.00 million $2.34 20.56 I-Mab $13.81 million 31.59 -$365.87 million N/A N/A

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 8.83% 12.55% 5.66% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Catalent beats I-Mab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics, and cell and gene therapies in clinical trials. The company also offers FlexDirect direct-to-patient and FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

