Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Trading Up 5.9 %

About Life Time Group

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.20. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

