VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $641.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.46. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

