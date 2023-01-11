VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $641.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.46. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.20.
In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
