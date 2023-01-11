Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $10.55

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

