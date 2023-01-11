Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 4.9 %

BLMN opened at $23.16 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

